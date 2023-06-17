Traffic was rerouted from Railroad Avenue to Main Street to avoid the area

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – There was a large structure fire at about 7:28 p.m. Friday evening on Kingsburg Hwy in Johnsonville at Wellman Industries.

Crews were battling the fire and traffic was rerouted from Railroad Avenue to Main Street to avoid the area, according to a Facebook post by the Florence County Emergency Medical Services.

The fire was contained, and traffic is back to normal, according to Johnsonville’s Fire Chief Henry Humpries.

Humpries said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

An investigation is ongoing.

