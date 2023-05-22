FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local school districts are taking different approaches in providing safe environments for students and faculty.

The 2022-23 school year is nearly over, and school districts across the Pee Dee and North Carolina are preparing safety measures for the next school year. Florence 3 Schools will now require students to use clear book bags.

One parent, a woman named Jennifer who would not provide her last name, said she thinks the safety precautions are a good idea.

“I do think that’s a great idea because of the simple fact you can see, you know, at least glance,” she said.

Jennifer has a few children who attend schools at Florence District 3. The district has nine schools in the Lake City area.

“You don’t know what the next child may be capable of, not just your child,” Jennifer said. “You have to think of other kids, you know, you don’t know what this one’s going through, or you don’t know what this one’s carrying to school and taking in and out of school.”

While Jennifer does agree with the clear book bag policy, she does share concerns, like other parents, who complained that the bags are not reliable enough to handle books, while others are concerned about privacy.

“It’s not very popular especially for the girls, for them to carry clear book bags and especially, you know, when they had their little cycle and stuff going on, and you got to carry that kind of stuff around. That’s kind of embarrassing,” she said.

Florence District 3 and Scotland County are the only districts that will require the clear bag policy during the school day. However, Florence District 1, Florence District 5, Darlington County, Marlboro County, Marion and Horry County require fans at athletic events to wear clear bags.

Robeson County does not require clear bags in school or sporting events, but they said their school resource officers are taking part in training sessions and they will come up with ideas for school safety this summer.

Florence 3 Schools has not elaborated on if anything specific led to this change. News13 reached out for comment on Friday, and the district said Monday they would willing to talk after June 6.