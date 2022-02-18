Lynches River boat landing opens after 6 years of work

SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — After six years of work, a new boat landing is open to the public on the Lynches River.

“It’s been a long road but we finally made it,” Florence County councilman Roger Poston said of the ribbon cutting.

Poston said before the landing opened, there was a 25 mile stretch of the river without public access.

“We didn’t have a landing for our kids,” Poston said. “The closest landings were in Effingham and in Prospect.”

He said the county bought two acres of land off Wicklow Road in Scranton. The Alexander family, for whom the landing is named, donated an additional 10.

“I can’t say enough about the Alexander family,” Poston said. “It’s just awesome.”

Rep. Roger Kirby said he hopes the landing will help introduce more people to life on the Lynches River.

“Come sit and reflect on the beauty that God has given us,” Kirby said. “To me, that’s what this is all about.”

Poston and Kirby said Sen. Hugh Leatherman, who died in November, was a big part of the project. They said it was bittersweet to see it completed without him.

“I so wish he could be here, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” Poston said.

“I’m just hoping that he is smiling down on this occasion today,” Kirby said.

Kirby said it was one of the last projects Leatherman was involved with.