FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at someone in a vehicle and demanded money and property from a victim at gunpoint.

Robert Shamari Hall, 19, remained in the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, charged with attempted armed robbery and two counts of pointing or presenting firearms, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was arrested on Monday in connection with the assault-rifle incident, which the sheriff’s office said happened Friday on East Old Marion Highway near Sandpit Road in Quinby.

According to investigators, Hall also demanded money and property from the victim at gunpoint while on East King Henry Drive near Florence.

No additional information was immediately available.

