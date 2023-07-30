FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend and hitting her 10-year-old son in the head was arrested after a brief manhunt in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.
The woman’s condition was not immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here