FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is accused of intentionally firing multiple rounds into an occupied vehicle causing a person inside the vehicle to have potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Whittaker K. Goodman, 39, of Olanta was arrested by deputies last Thursday and was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Goodman allegedly fired multiple rounds into the vehicle at a location on Henneghan Road near Coward.

Goodman is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.