FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old man arrested on Saturday faces numerous charges for allegedly shooting over the heads of a group of Florence County rabbit hunters, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The alleged incident happened on Dec. 3.

Danny Player remained in the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday morning on bonds totaling nearly $6,000, according to online jail records. He is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person; criminal negligent use of firearms; impeding or obstructing the harvesting of marine species; and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

According to the DNR, the pistol resulted from officers finding a handgun under the seat of his car when he was arrested on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.