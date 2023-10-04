FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Summerville man was arrested on Monday after allegedly taking a woman’s purse at a Subway parking lot in Florence County and then fleeing in her vehicle, authorities said.

Terry Glen Smith, 40, also allegedly used the woman’s credit cards, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with carjacking, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, grand larceny and common-law strong-arm robbery.

The alleged incident happened on June 6, in the 2800 block of N. Williston Road. According to deputies, a man approached the woman in the parking lot and took her purse by force before fleeing in her 2021 Honda Pilot.

The sheriff’s office said investigators identified the suspect from video surveillance. They obtained arrest warrants for Smith on June 12.

Smith is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $60,000 case bond, according to online jail records.

Count on News13 for updates.