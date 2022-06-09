FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Florence County Walmart, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne Anthony Reiser Jr., 39, of Bishopville, was arrested Thursday and charged with threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Cashua Drive regarding a threat to commit a mass shooting, according to deputies.

Reiser allegedly used a phone to make racial slurs and threatened to shooting employees and customers in the store if they wouldn’t let him return an item, deputies said.

Walmart closed the store as a safety precaution, deputies said.

If convicted, Reiser could face up to 25 years in prison.