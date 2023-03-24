FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a “sworn law enforcement officer employed by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office” and their family, the sheriff’s office said in a release sent to News13 on Friday.

Christopher Anthony Hilton, 33, is accused of multiple counts of threatening the life of the person or family of a public official or employee and stalking. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

According to the release, investigators said Hilton allegedly called the victim multiple times during a three-hour period on Tuesday and Wednesday and “threatened to shoot the victim’s residence, the victim and the victim’s family members.”

He also allegedly told the victim that he knew where their family members worked and where their children went to school, the release said.

“Investigators allege that Hilton’s actions demonstrated a pattern of unwanted verbal and electronic intrusion into the private life of the victim,” the news release said.

