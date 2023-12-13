FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Florence County on Wednesday, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.
A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on the man for reckless driving on S. Irby Street at about 6:45 p.m. when he sped off, Joye said.
The man led the deputy onto Pamplico Highway before a PIT maneuver stopped his vehicle near Seven Mile Road and Old River Road, according to Joye. He was arrested shortly after.
Joye said the man’s name was not immediately available and that the investigation is ongoing.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.