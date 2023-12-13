FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Florence County on Wednesday, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on the man for reckless driving on S. Irby Street at about 6:45 p.m. when he sped off, Joye said.

The man led the deputy onto Pamplico Highway before a PIT maneuver stopped his vehicle near Seven Mile Road and Old River Road, according to Joye. He was arrested shortly after.

Joye said the man’s name was not immediately available and that the investigation is ongoing.

