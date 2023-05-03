FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– A man who was wanted for a murder in Robeson County was arrested at Magnolia Mall in Florence Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit where he pointed a gun at a deputy, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Jason Tyvon McRae, was arrested and deputies later determined that he was wanted by Robeson County deputies for murder.

Nunn said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-95 when McRae did not stop. A chase then ensued that ended at Magnolia Mall where he fled on foot into the mall and was later apprehended.

Deputies noticed McRae had a gun and he allegedly pointed it a deputy, but due to civilians being in close proximity, the deputy did not shoot.

Instead, deputies tased McRae and were able to safely secure his weapon and arrest him, the sheriff’s office said.

McRae is from Dillon County and was wanted for a deadly May 2022 shooting in Robeson County.

He was taken to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

“Our CEU Unit doesn’t just find drugs on the interstate,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said in a news release. “Sometimes they find murder suspects. They are true professionals doing a dangerous job and they make us all proud.”