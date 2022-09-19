FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested arrested Thursday in connection with a 2021 armed robbery in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Davon Eric Blount, 22, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, carjacking, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Blount and an unknown person approached the victim in the parking lot of a motel on West Lucas Street and took her handbag and car keys at gunpoint, according to Nunn. After taking the handbag and keys, they allegedly took the victim’s car.

Deputies with the Cheraw Police Department found the car on Sept. 30, 2021, according to Nunn. On Oct. 8, Florence County deputies obtained arrest warrants for Blount.

Blount is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, Nunn said.

Nunn said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.