FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for making alleged bomb threats to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Deputies said Matthew Nathaniel Dennis, 22, of Coward made four separate threats between Monday and Tuesday to allegedly blow up the college while occupied. Deputies after investigating said Dennis communicated the threats via telephone and text.

Dennis was a charged with four counts of making a bomb threat and is currently being held at the Florence County Detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

Count on News13 for updates.