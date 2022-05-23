TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting May 15 in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.

Rye’shied Shy’Meik Tyheim Ennis was arrested in Darlington County and charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ennis allegedly fired shots into a house on North Warren Street, hitting one person inside, according to warrants obtained by News13. There were two people in the house at the time of the shooting.

The victim is expected to be OK, according to McFadden.

McFadden wanted to thank the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case.