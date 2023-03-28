FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after shots were fired into a vehicle on Monday, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies arrested Antwan Rashawn Goodman, 40, of Florence and charged him with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and stalking, according to the release.

The incident happened on East Howe Springs Road at about 7:00 p.m. Monday, deputies said. The victim was approached by Goodman and other suspects and was allegedly threatened.

The victim tried to flee the area in his vehicle, when the suspects allegedly shot multiple rounds at the victim and into the victim’s vehicle, deputies said. The person who was shot at was not injured and was able to contact law enforcement.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121.