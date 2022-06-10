DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/WBTW) — A man who was charged in a deadly stabbing Thursday at a motel in Florence County has now also been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in March in Durham, North Carolina.

Durham police made the announcement on Friday.

On March 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Crest Street in Durham. Police located Hironori James, 64, of Durham, who was shot. James died at the scene.

Willie James Smith Jr., 53, is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing in Florence County.

Deputies were called to the Florence Express Inn on TV Road in Florence County and found one person was stabbed, Nunn said. The person was staying in the same room as Smith and died from their injuries.

The man killed was identified as James Stephen McNamara, 61, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the Durham homicide is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at 919-560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.