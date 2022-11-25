FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a Florence-area home on Wednesday, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

James Delynn Alford, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with murder, Nunn said.

Alford is accused of shooting the victim inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive with a handgun, Nunn said.

Alford is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

