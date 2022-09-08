TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on Colonial Drive on October 4, 2019 that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Tirrell Williams.

Four other people were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Dickson is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.