FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and his dog were injured early Friday morning during a home invasion in Florence County, according to officials.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. at a home on Evans Street.

The man was shot in the arm. The dog is being treated by a veterinarian.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.