FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man is being held without bond after Florence County deputies said he stabbed a person multiple times on Monday at the Knight’s Inn hotel on W. Lucas Street.

Corey Jermaine Roberts, 18, is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault in connection with the incident, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but no information about their condition was immediately available.

Investigators said Roberts allegedly threatened the victim earlier in the day in a parking lot with what appeared to be a short sword.

