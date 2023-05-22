FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection with a May 14 shooting that injured a person on Whitehall Drive in Florence was arrested on Friday, police said.

Jalier Squaun Bethea faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. He continued to be held without bond Monday morning in the Florence County Detention Center.

According to police, Bethea allegedly shot a person in the roadway and shot into several houses which had people inside. The injured person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, but authorities have not released information about the person’s injuries.

Bethea was arrested Friday in the 1600 Block of W. Lucas Street, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

