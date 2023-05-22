FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection with a May 14 shooting that injured a person on Whitehall Drive in Florence was arrested on Friday, police said.
Jalier Squaun Bethea faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. He continued to be held without bond Monday morning in the Florence County Detention Center.
According to police, Bethea allegedly shot a person in the roadway and shot into several houses which had people inside. The injured person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, but authorities have not released information about the person’s injuries.
Bethea was arrested Friday in the 1600 Block of W. Lucas Street, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.