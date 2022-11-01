FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man who reportedly was knocked out by a former deputy after allegedly assaulting a person has been identified after News13 received a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Antoine Laurell Lawrence, 27, of West Columbia, was arrested on Oct. 19 on a third-degree assault and battery charge, according to booking records.

Lawrence was released the same day on a $1,090.50 surety bond, booking records show.

A previous news release said that a man, now identified as Lawrence, reportedly assaulted a supervisor at the Waste Management System Facility on St. Beulah Road. Lawrence was then allegedly placed in handcuffs but continued disorderly behavior, the sheriff’s office said.

After one deputy had him “under control,” another deputy, Cpl. Joseph Rinehart, arrived on the scene and took Lawrence to the ground. Lawrence was knocked unconscious and began bleeding from his head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rinehart was fired on Oct. 19 after a review of the incident.