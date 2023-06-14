FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault case from 2016, according to a news release.

Andrew Singletary, 55, of Scranton, was arrested June 5 and charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with a 2016 incident, police said.

Police said that a DNA sample tested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Lab concluded that Singletary’s DNA matched evidence that was recovered during the 2016 investigation.

Singletary was arrested in 2021 on a rape charge in connection with an incident from 2020.

Singletary is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.