FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection to a December 2019 killing at Greenwood Athletic Park in Florence County, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Clements said the jury found Antonio Brayboy guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Thursday.

He was sentenced to 50 years for the murder charge and 5 years consecutive for the gun charge.

“The prosecution team did an excellent job along with law enforcement,” Clements said. “It was a team effort.”

Clements added that the sentencing has been a long time coming.

Rhashad Maurice Jones, 32, of Mullins, was found dead inside a car on Dec. 28, 2019, after being shot, deputies said. Brayboy was taken into custody in Horry County by the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force.