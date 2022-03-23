FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Johnsonville man has been sentenced in Florence County after pleading guilty to charges connected to an October 2019 shooting.

Stuart Stuckey Jr. was sentenced on March 17 to 18 years in prison for the shooting that injured another person on Tillers Plow Row. However, he will only have to serve 15 years as long as he meets certain conditions, according to the Florence County Clerk of Courts.

Stuckey was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was given credit for 897 days he already had served. He will have three years of probation after serving his sentence.

Florence police said Stuckey got into an argument with the victim before retrieving a gun from his vehicle and shooting the person. He was arrested later in the 400 block of E. Pine Street.

Stuckey was initially charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.