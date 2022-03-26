FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was recovering Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery following a shooting, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.
It happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday on Alligator Road, Joye said. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Deputies were still waiting to interview the victim Saturday afternoon, Joye said.
No arrests have been made, and no other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.