FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was recovering Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery following a shooting, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

It happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday on Alligator Road, Joye said. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies were still waiting to interview the victim Saturday afternoon, Joye said.

No arrests have been made, and no other information was immediately available.