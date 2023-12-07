FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old man is wanted by Florence County deputies after allegedly shooting a victim and fleeing the scene.

Angelo Ramone Townsend is wanted for attempted murder.

On Saturday, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting with a victim on Sneed Road in Florence. Upon deputies’ arrival, a victim was found with a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, Townsend fled the scene, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Townsend is described as a male standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Count on News13 for updates.