FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted in a theft investigation.

Danny Eugene Saunders, 35, of Florence, is wanted for larceny, breaking into motor vehicles and financial transaction card theft and fraud, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Saunders is about 6-foot-3 and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 377 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.