FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly fired shots and then ran into some woods surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident prompted a manhunt in the area on Possum Fork Road near Johnsonville before Sheriff TJ Joye said the man surrendered with the help of his family.

Joye said the man fired shots in the air but did not hit anyone. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

