FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in the area of Highway 76 in Florence County after two suspects fled from deputies and crashed into the porch of a home, according to sheriff TJ Joye.

Joye said deputies clocked a vehicle going 130 mph, but the driver kept going. The chase continued until the driver turned off his lights.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Shortly after, the car crashed into the porch of a home, according to Joye. The driver of the car and another man jumped out and ran.

Joye said a manhunt is on for the two suspects. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

