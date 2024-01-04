FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in the area of Highway 76 in Florence County after two suspects fled from deputies and crashed into the porch of a home, according to sheriff TJ Joye.
Joye said deputies clocked a vehicle going 130 mph, but the driver kept going. The chase continued until the driver turned off his lights.
Shortly after, the car crashed into the porch of a home, according to Joye. The driver of the car and another man jumped out and ran.
Joye said a manhunt is on for the two suspects. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.