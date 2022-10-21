FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Children’s Hospital has brought back one of the largest fundraisers that raises month for the quality care of children.

The 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon began broadcasting on Wednesday on community broadcaster stations The Chat 99.3, Live Talk 95.3, Star 97.1 and Almighty 105.1.

All money raised will help support specialized care, medical equipment and programs needed in the treatment of critically ill and injured children at the children’s hospital.

Listeners were able to hear stories of local families whose children have benefitted from the care at McLeod Children’s Hospital during the broadcast.

A final amount of money raised was not immediately available.

Those who would like to donate can visit the McLeod website.