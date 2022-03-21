LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) – Two Pee Dee school districts have welcomed new superintendents in the last year.

Dillon School District 3 Superintendent George Liebenrood and Florence School District 5 Superintendent Allana Prosser said the promotions are like coming home.

Both have taught or lived in their prospective districts for decades. Now, after taking the helm, they say they’re ready to boost students back up to pre-pandemic levels and help retain more teachers.

Dillon School District 3

Liebenrood, who has been with the district for more than four decades, started as a band director at Latta High School before becoming an assistant superintendent about seven years ago. He takes over for John Kirby, who retired at the beginning of this year.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Liebenrood said. “The former superintendent did a wonderful job, and he was here a long time, too.”

Liebenrood said about half his staff are his former students.

After 22 years as a band director, he said he made the move to administration because he was ready for a change.

“I do miss it, sometimes,” he said. “Some days, yes, I do. But it was a good transition.”

He plans to focus on strengthening teacher retention and calls the teacher shortage “an unbelievable problem.”

“That’s a challenge, especially in a rural community, replacing staff,” he said.

In response, Latta schools have launched a new teacher mentor program, and are helping new teachers learn about classroom management techniques.

Florence School District 5

Prosser became superintendent this fall, following Randy Smiley’s retirement. She’s spent more than 20 years in education, which has included working as a principal at Johnsonville and Scranton Elementary schools. She was named the South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year while at Johnsonville Middle School.

She’s a Florence School District 5 graduate and has lived in the area her entire life.

Prosser was motivated to step into an administrative role while pursuing National Board Certification as an eighth grade English teacher. The process, which takes one to three years, includes tests, portfolios and reflecting on teaching styles.

“It is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done, is to do National Board Certification,” Prosser said.

Her experience with her mentor, she said, made her want to be a similar support to others.

“My mentor teacher was phenomenal,” Prosser said. “She was wonderful, and I wanted to do what she does.”

She went from becoming a teacher coach, to leading a school, to accepting roles at a district level. Then, right after she received her education specialist degree, the Florence School District 5 superintendent job became available.

Jobs like that don’t open very often, she said, especially in small districts, and especially not that close to home.

“I have to,” she said. “It’s right there at home. I love my community. I really want to be a part of helping kids in this community.”

As superintendent, she’s encouraging teachers to pursue National Board Certification.

“It just makes you a better teacher, because you self-reflect, you are critiquing yourself, and it’s just a better process,” she said.

Her main goal this year is to return student achievement to pre-pandemic levels. The district has started a new afterschool program and is implementing interventions. The district is also monitoring the initiatives’ progress to see if they’re working.

So far, it’s working.

“I see the differences already,” she said.