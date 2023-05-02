FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding two vehicles that were used to steal a trailer and mini excavator from a motel parking lot on Mandeville Road.
The 2015 Wacker Mini Excavator and a Gatorbuilt trailer were stolen at about 1:18 a.m. on or about April 27, according to the sheriff’s office.
Surveillance video showed the trailer and excavator being towed away by a green Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 truck, which investigators determined was also stolen. The truck had a South Carolina license plate number VQK631.
In addition, deputies said a red four-door passenger vehicle that was seen in the area before the theft is thought to have been used to facilitate the theft of the pickup.
The trailer has a 2020 Kentucky license plate number A62969 and an orange toolbox on the front register.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 372 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for iPhone or Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be let by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.