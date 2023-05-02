Surveillance video captured the trailer and excavator being towed away by a green pick-up truck.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding two vehicles that were used to steal a trailer and mini excavator from a motel parking lot on Mandeville Road.

The 2015 Wacker Mini Excavator and a Gatorbuilt trailer were stolen at about 1:18 a.m. on or about April 27, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video showed the trailer and excavator being towed away by a green Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 truck, which investigators determined was also stolen. The truck had a South Carolina license plate number VQK631.

In addition, deputies said a red four-door passenger vehicle that was seen in the area before the theft is thought to have been used to facilitate the theft of the pickup.

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The trailer has a 2020 Kentucky license plate number A62969 and an orange toolbox on the front register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 372 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for iPhone or Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be let by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.