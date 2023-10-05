FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a person on a minibike Wednesday evening in Florence County.

It happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Salley Hill Road at River Bend Road about 4 miles west of Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said both vehicles were traveling north on Sally Hill Road when the vehicle hit the minibike and then drove away. Troopers have not released a description of the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.