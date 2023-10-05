FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a person on a minibike Wednesday evening in Florence County.
It happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Salley Hill Road at River Bend Road about 4 miles west of Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said both vehicles were traveling north on Sally Hill Road when the vehicle hit the minibike and then drove away. Troopers have not released a description of the vehicle.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.