FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Florence County man’s car was found Sunday in a swamp, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

41-year-old Charlie Jernigan’s car was found Sunday afternoon in a swamp in the area of Alligator Road and U.S. 52, Joye said. The search is continuing with a helicopter. Joye later added that cadaver dogs didn’t find anything.

Jernigan, of Timmonsville, was last seen between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday leaving a restaurant in Effingham, according to deputies. He was seen headed towards Florence.

Jernigan is about six feet tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

Jernigan was driving a white Ford Taurus with South Carolina license plate 752-1QB, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 406 or use the “Submit-a-Tip” on the sheriff’s office mobile app.

