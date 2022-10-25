FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence-Darlington Technical College partnered with SC Works and the South Carolina National Guard on Tuesday to host a job fair at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology.

More than 65 employers and 150 job-seekers attended the event.

The school and SC Works team up for fairs in the spring and fall. SC Works has been helping host the fairs for the past 10 years.

An SC Works official said about 70% of job-seekers get hired after attending one of the job fairs.

Military veterans were given access to potential employers for 30 minutes before members of the general public were admitted to the fair.

Officials said job fair events like the one on Tuesday are always a great opportunity to match qualified job-seekers to actual jobs in the area.