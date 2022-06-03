FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver died Friday morning after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Johnsonville Highway in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 2005 motorcycle was traveling north on Johnsonville Highway about four miles south of Lake City, troopers said. The motorcycle passed a 2016 Subaru on the left and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Impala head on.

The Chevrolet then hit the Subaru head on, according to troopers.

The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash, troopers said. Their identity has not been released. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with injuries. The Subaru driver was not injured.

No other information was immediately available.