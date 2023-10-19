FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle Thursday evening on Highway 76 near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. near Old Mars Bluff Road when a 2023 Yamaha R7 motorcycle and 2016 Chrysler collided, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead after being taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center by EMS, Butler said. The driver of Chrysler was not injured.

According to Butler, the crash occurred as the Chrysler was heading east crossing over Highway 76 and collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling south on Highway 76.

No additional information was immediately available.

