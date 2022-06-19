FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — River Neck Acres, the popular ATV park in Florence County, celebrated five years in business over the weekend.

For most outdoor activities, recent storms would have been bad news. But at the “Neck,” they just meant bigger splashes.

Park employee Aaron Johnson said more than 2,000 people passed through for the fifth-anniversary “mud bash.”

“We’ve seen about 10,000 people at a concert before, but with gas prices the way they are, we’re not going to have that many,” he said.

High gas prices didn’t stop some riders from taking to the trails though. Siblings Noah and Aubree Kale said they come to the park almost every weekend.

“My daddy took me on one before, and we got stuck in a big old puddle,” Kale said.

Getting stuck in the mud is a reality for many, but someone comes along to help out.

“If you get stuck, they pull you right out and don’t ask questions,” Ulysse Poirier said.

Ulysse and Gardy Poirier own the Ugly Dogs food truck. They said they travel to the “Neck” from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as often as they can to sell their hot dogs and hit the trails.

“It’s like family out here,” the Poiriers said. “Everybody treats us like family. Regulars know us and have come to know what we’re bringing.”

The weekend featured camping, live concerts on a stage next to the mud pit, and, of course, riders pushing pushing their ATVs to the limits.

“It’s an adrenaline rush like no other,” ATT rider Tyler Mariucci said. “It’s awesome, brother, when you hit it and the mud splashes up on you. We love it.”

Johnson said the five years since the park opened have gone by quickly.. He credits the hard work of himself and the other employees for turning a horse farm into a destination.

“This is one of the biggest ATV parks that we have in South Carolina, and it’s special because we put our blood, sweat and tears into this place,” he said. “They have busted their butts trying to make this place work, and it’s starting to show.”