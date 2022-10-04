FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing sexual battery on a teenager, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Demarco Pressley, 21, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the incident reportedly occurred between July 2, 2022, and July 31, 2022, in the Johnsonville area.

Pressley was released Tuesday afternoon on a $25,000 surety bond.

Due to the nature of the case, no additional information was immediately available.