FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed and several others injured Tuesday night while first responders were working at the scene of a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County, authorities said.

One of those killed was a paramedic, and at least four people, including two law-enforcement officers, were among those who were hit by a car that drove into the crash scene, according to Florence County Emergency Medical Services, which posted about the incident on Facebook.

Early Wednesday morning, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the deaths of two people, including a paramedic. The names of those killed have not been released.

It happened about 9 p.m. as first responders were working at the scene of a crash at South Cascade Avenue, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. He said a paramedic, a police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper were among those who were hit.

According to the EMS post, paramedics were “actively caring” for someone who was hurt in a crash when another vehicle drove through the crash scene and hit the first responders.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” the EMS post said.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Condolences from other first-responder agencies across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were already being offered online late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

“Horry County Fire Rescue extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to our #PublicSafetyPartners in Florence County for the pain they’re going through right now. You’re in our hearts!,” HCFR said in a Faceook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” Darlington County EMS posted.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected by tonight’s tragedy. #florencestrong,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.