FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old Myrtle Beach woman could receive a life sentence after pleading guilty to a fentanyl charge in U.S. District Court in Florence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kelly Brosky pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl after agents seized over 6,000 pills, approximately $293,000, and other valuables from her home in March 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Financial records showed that Brosky and her co-conspirators transferred thousands of dollars in drug proceeds to and from their Cash App accounts.

“Evidence presented to the court showed that in 2021, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating a possible clandestine pill pressing operation out of Myrtle Beach after learning that multiple pill press machines were sent to Brosky and her co-defendant’s home,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Brosky faces a minimum 10 years in prison but could be sentenced to life and fined $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. She also could be required to serve at least 5 years of court-ordered supervision after her sentence.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Dawson III will sentence Brosky after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office. The DEA and Horry County police investigated the case.