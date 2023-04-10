Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect only the information contained in Sheriff TJ Joye’s news release about the incident.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County’s sheriff apologized Monday to a Timmonsville woman after narcotics officers and a SWAT team searched her home for drugs.

No drugs were found and no arrests were made after the incident, which Sheriff TJ Joye said happened in the 300 block of East Market Street.

“My philosophy is simple; ‘fess up when you mess up,'” Joye said in the news release. “As long as humans are involved, mistakes will happen, even though we do everything we can to minimize them. To me, the important thing is how you deal with your mistakes. We admit to them and try to learn from them.”

News13 is not using the woman’s name, but Joye said he “personally called” her to apologize and assured her that “appropriate action will be taken to make sure nothing like this occurs in the future.”

No additional information was immediately available.

