FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power near Florence, according to an online outage map.

Multiple outages are reported in the Woodland Park area affecting about 3,000 customers, as of 6 p.m. Thursday. The outage map shows the outage was caused by “damage to major power lines.”

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 7:45 p.m.

View the outage map for the latest outage information.