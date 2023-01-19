FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area.

MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake City Community Hospitals and will become part of the MUSC Health Florence division.

“Today marks a great day in this area for everyone in the community,” MUSC Health Black River Executive Director Allen Abernethy said in the release. “We have worked tirelessly to make this the best rural hospital and provide the best care possible.”

Approximately 90% of current employees and providers from Lake City Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital are employed at MUSC Health Black River Medical Center or at other MUSC facilities in Florence, Marion or the Charleston areas, according to the release.

The 64,000-square-foot facility features 25 inpatient beds, four observation beds, two operating rooms and 16 emergency treatment rooms, according to the release.