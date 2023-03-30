FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County officially has a new county administrator.

Kevin Yokim has been in the position for over a month now. He was previously the finance director for Florence County.

Yokim spoke with News13’s Taylor Ford about his goals and plans as he takes over the reigns of county administrator.

Yokim said he plans to bring a new atmosphere to the position through mobility and open communication. He said he makes an effort to have set meetings where departments and department heads can sit down and communicate how they can work together and better serve Florence County residents.

Yokim also said the county has come up with a new mission statement.

“A topic we have been working through as a staff is developing our mission,” Yokim said. “I heard in a podcast 6 months ago that you should be able to fit a mission statement on a t-shirt and we have been working on a mission statement that says that we are people serving people.”

He also said the position is a people-helping one, and that he is going above and beyond a desk and an office to reach the community.