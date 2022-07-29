A map of shootings within the News13 viewing area, as of July 29, 2022.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis.

There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon.

The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. Information is gathered from law enforcement agencies on substantiated shots fired calls. Suicides are not included, unless it is during a confrontation with officers or a part of a murder-suicide.

This July has been a stark difference from the previous year, where it was the most quiet month of 2021, at 24 shootings. As of Friday afternoon, July 2022 had seen 38 shootings — injuring 32 people and killing 13. That death toll includes one offer-involved shooting. Four murders that occurred in July remain unsolved.

Last July, shootings hurt 18 people and killed eight.

July 2022 is now tied with April as the month with the most shootings this year.

Thursday marked the 208th day of 2022. By the end of July 2021, the year had seen 227 shootings.

Among July 2022’s shootings, 11 have been in Florence County, 10 have been in Horry County and five were within the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.