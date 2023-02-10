FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No students were injured Friday after a Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash, according to the district.
The crash happened in the area of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to the district.
There were two students and the bus driver on board at the time of the crash. No one was injured and both students were reunited with their parents, according to the district.
The students were being transported from Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy to Dr. Ronald E. McNair, the district said.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.