FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Friends and family from near and far gathered at Victor’s in downtown Florence to celebrate the 100th birthday of Chandler Williamson Sr.

With an all-black theme attire, generations of family gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Although Williamson may be 100 years old, and his bones aren’t as limber as they used to be, the look of vigor and vitality is strong in his eyes. Williamson has witnessed the world change in many ways and although the world has changed, Williamson said his faith remains.

Williamson was born in Coward S.C. and is the third oldest child of twelve born to Pearl and Douglas Wiliamson. He was brought up with strong faith and continued that as he aged.

He was ordained as a deacon and served faithfully at Olive Grove Baptist Church as the deacon board chairman for more than 23 years. Williamson is a family man and taught his children the importance of family and overcoming adversity.

Williamson is a World War II veteran, and enlisted active duty in the Army in 1943, at the age of 20.

He served overseas from 1943 to 1945 and received honorable discharge as a Private First Class of the Port Company Submarine Chaser on December 20, 1945. He also received the Good Conduct Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

Among his long list of accomplishments, Chandler married Bessie L. Graham in 1951 and had 12 children. Williamson, a lover of music, taught all of his children the hymn, “The Lord Will Make A Way Somehow.”

In his older age, Williamson continues to plant a garden filled with squash, green beans, cabbage, okra, and collard greens. He shares his produce with those in need.

Williamson was awarded a proclamation by the United States President Biden, Representative James E. Clyburn, South Carolina Governor Henry Mcmaster, City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, and from the mayor of Coward, SC.

“It’s hard to say all I’ve learned in 100 years,” he said. “Really all I can say is grace and mercy have allowed me to make it this far and kept me. All I can say is thank you lord.”